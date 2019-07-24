Quantcast

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FLIR, FFIV, RPD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FLIR Systems, Inc. (Symbol: FLIR), where a total of 3,900 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 390,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.6% of FLIR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 677,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 1,759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,900 underlying shares of FLIR. Below is a chart showing FLIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

F5 Networks, Inc. (Symbol: FFIV) options are showing a volume of 3,593 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 359,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 627,115 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,300 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD) saw options trading volume of 3,491 contracts, representing approximately 349,100 underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 620,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FLIR options , FFIV options , or RPD options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



