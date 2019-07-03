Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FDX, MA, CBOE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 13,365 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 16,489 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 1,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,700 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw options trading volume of 3,179 contracts, representing approximately 317,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 714,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike put option expiring July 12, 2019
, with 427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,700 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:
