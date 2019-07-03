Quantcast

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FDX, MA, CBOE

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 13,365 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 16,489 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 1,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,700 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw options trading volume of 3,179 contracts, representing approximately 317,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 714,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike put option expiring July 12, 2019 , with 427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,700 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FDX options , MA options , or CBOE options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: FDX , MA , CBOE


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar