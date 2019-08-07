Quantcast

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EVH, FHN, RST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Evolent Health Inc (Symbol: EVH), where a total volume of 8,948 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 894,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.5% of EVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 4,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,400 underlying shares of EVH. Below is a chart showing EVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

First Horizon National Corp (Symbol: FHN) options are showing a volume of 32,429 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of FHN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 20,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of FHN. Below is a chart showing FHN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rosetta Stone Inc (Symbol: RST) options are showing a volume of 873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 87,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of RST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 138,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,700 underlying shares of RST. Below is a chart showing RST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

