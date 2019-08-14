Quantcast

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DIS, WELL, ADS

By BNK Invest,

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 82,747 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.2% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 22,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) options are showing a volume of 14,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of WELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 7,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 767,800 underlying shares of WELL. Below is a chart showing WELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alliance Data Systems Corp. (Symbol: ADS) saw options trading volume of 7,306 contracts, representing approximately 730,600 underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of ADS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring August 30, 2019 , with 3,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,000 underlying shares of ADS. Below is a chart showing ADS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

