Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DHI, YELP, KHC

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), where a total volume of 19,182 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.8% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 13,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP) options are showing a volume of 4,975 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 497,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of YELP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 837,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,000 underlying shares of YELP. Below is a chart showing YELP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) options are showing a volume of 34,110 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 14,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DHI options , YELP options , or KHC options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

