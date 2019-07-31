Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total volume of 17,839 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.1% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 1,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,600 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: SWKS) saw options trading volume of 8,811 contracts, representing approximately 881,100 underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 2,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,300 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 99,419 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019
, with 5,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 579,300 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
