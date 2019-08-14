Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, BA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 14,485 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 254.6% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 568,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 1,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 161,131 contracts, representing approximately 16.1 million underlying shares or approximately 161.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 7,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 765,700 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 73,370 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 148.2% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
