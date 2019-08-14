Quantcast

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, BA

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 14,485 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 254.6% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 568,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 1,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 161,131 contracts, representing approximately 16.1 million underlying shares or approximately 161.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 7,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 765,700 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 73,370 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 148.2% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CMG options , NFLX options , or BA options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: CMG , NFLX , BA


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar