Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CBS, FEYE, CIEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CBS Corp (Symbol: CBS), where a total volume of 15,077 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.8% of CBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 13, 2019 , with 5,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,900 underlying shares of CBS. Below is a chart showing CBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
FireEye Inc (Symbol: FEYE) options are showing a volume of 21,310 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of FEYE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019
, with 9,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 912,600 underlying shares of FEYE. Below is a chart showing FEYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN) saw options trading volume of 9,281 contracts, representing approximately 928,100 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring August 30, 2019
, with 2,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,800 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
