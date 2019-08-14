Quantcast

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CBS, FEYE, CIEN

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CBS Corp (Symbol: CBS), where a total volume of 15,077 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.8% of CBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 13, 2019 , with 5,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,900 underlying shares of CBS. Below is a chart showing CBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

FireEye Inc (Symbol: FEYE) options are showing a volume of 21,310 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of FEYE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 9,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 912,600 underlying shares of FEYE. Below is a chart showing FEYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN) saw options trading volume of 9,281 contracts, representing approximately 928,100 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring August 30, 2019 , with 2,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,800 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CBS options , FEYE options , or CIEN options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: CBS , FEYE , CIEN


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar