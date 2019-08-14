Quantcast

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CAT, PRO, STC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT), where a total of 42,094 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.1% of CAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 3,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,200 underlying shares of CAT. Below is a chart showing CAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Pros Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRO) options are showing a volume of 3,961 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 396,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.9% of PRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 483,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 3,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 394,800 underlying shares of PRO. Below is a chart showing PRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC) saw options trading volume of 1,001 contracts, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of STC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 126,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,600 underlying shares of STC. Below is a chart showing STC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

