Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BYND, STAA, AVYA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total of 182,818 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 273.4% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 6,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 699,600 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) saw options trading volume of 9,046 contracts, representing approximately 904,600 underlying shares or approximately 260.6% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 347,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 3,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,600 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avaya Holdings Corp (Symbol: AVYA) saw options trading volume of 15,289 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 205.3% of AVYA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 744,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 3,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,500 underlying shares of AVYA. Below is a chart showing AVYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
