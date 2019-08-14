Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BAC, JCI, ALB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total of 340,396 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 34.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.9% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 57.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 46,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) options are showing a volume of 24,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of JCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 11,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JCI. Below is a chart showing JCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 7,939 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 793,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 3,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,700 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BAC options
, JCI options
, or ALB options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »