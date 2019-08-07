Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AYX, ZG, SWKS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX), where a total of 6,356 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 635,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.7% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: ZG) options are showing a volume of 3,920 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 392,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of ZG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 744,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,900 underlying shares of ZG. Below is a chart showing ZG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: SWKS) saw options trading volume of 9,677 contracts, representing approximately 967,700 underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AYX options
, ZG options
, or SWKS options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »