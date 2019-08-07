Quantcast

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AYX, ZG, SWKS

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX), where a total of 6,356 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 635,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.7% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: ZG) options are showing a volume of 3,920 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 392,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of ZG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 744,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,900 underlying shares of ZG. Below is a chart showing ZG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: SWKS) saw options trading volume of 9,677 contracts, representing approximately 967,700 underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AYX options , ZG options , or SWKS options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: AYX , ZG , SWKS


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar