Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AXDX, GILD, MDB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Symbol: AXDX), where a total volume of 1,826 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 182,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.4% of AXDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 189,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,300 underlying shares of AXDX. Below is a chart showing AXDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 52,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.3% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 5,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 564,400 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 13,904 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 86% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 2,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,900 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXDX options
, GILD options
, or MDB options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »