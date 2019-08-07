Quantcast

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ATNX, LNG, BXC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Athenex Inc (Symbol: ATNX), where a total volume of 4,047 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 404,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76% of ATNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 532,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,000 underlying shares of ATNX. Below is a chart showing ATNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 12,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.6% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 3,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,400 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And BlueLinx Holdings Inc (Symbol: BXC) saw options trading volume of 767 contracts, representing approximately 76,700 underlying shares or approximately 73.9% of BXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 103,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,100 underlying shares of BXC. Below is a chart showing BXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ATNX options , LNG options , or BXC options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



