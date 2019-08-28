Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, OLLI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 100,507 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 265.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring August 30, 2019 , with 2,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,900 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:
Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 4,940 contracts, representing approximately 494,000 underlying shares or approximately 146.7% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1650 strike put option expiring August 30, 2019
, with 141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,100 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1650 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI) saw options trading volume of 13,724 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 145.2% of OLLI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 945,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 3,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,400 underlying shares of OLLI. Below is a chart showing OLLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
