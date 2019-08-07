Quantcast

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMG, ABCB, ZION

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG), where a total volume of 2,804 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 280,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of AMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares of AMG. Below is a chart showing AMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB) options are showing a volume of 2,071 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 207,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of ABCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 441,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of ABCB. Below is a chart showing ABCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) saw options trading volume of 12,808 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 5,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,800 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMG options , ABCB options , or ZION options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

