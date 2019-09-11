Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMBA, MO, TIVO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total volume of 4,690 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 469,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 931,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,300 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) options are showing a volume of 60,279 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring September 13, 2019
, with 9,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 967,600 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
And TiVo Corp (Symbol: TIVO) options are showing a volume of 3,328 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 332,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of TIVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 684,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of TIVO. Below is a chart showing TIVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
