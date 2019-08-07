Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAXN, GFF, AMBA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AAXN), where a total of 3,317 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 331,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of AAXN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 615,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,700 underlying shares of AAXN. Below is a chart showing AAXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF) options are showing a volume of 737 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 73,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of GFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 137,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,400 underlying shares of GFF. Below is a chart showing GFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 1,930 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 193,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 365,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring August 09, 2019
, with 414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,400 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
