Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAN, SAM, FLT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Aaron's Inc (Symbol: AAN), where a total volume of 3,668 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 366,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of AAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 814,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 3,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,800 underlying shares of AAN. Below is a chart showing AAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 674 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 67,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 150,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,000 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT) options are showing a volume of 3,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 304,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of FLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 748,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,500 underlying shares of FLT. Below is a chart showing FLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
