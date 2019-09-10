Quantcast

Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ZBRA

By BNK Invest

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $192.55, changing hands as low as $192.03 per share. Zebra Technologies Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZBRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Zebra Technologies Corp. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ZBRA's low point in its 52 week range is $140.95 per share, with $237.15 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $192.31.

