Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ZBRA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $192.55, changing hands as low as $192.03 per share. Zebra Technologies Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZBRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ZBRA's low point in its 52 week range is $140.95 per share, with $237.15 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $192.31.
