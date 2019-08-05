Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - YPF

In trading on Monday, shares of YPF SA (Symbol: YPF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.23, changing hands as low as $15.01 per share. YPF SA shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YPF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, YPF's low point in its 52 week range is $11.985 per share, with $18.73 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $15.38.
