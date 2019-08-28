Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (Symbol: XT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.04, changing hands as low as $36.98 per share. iShares Exponential Technologies shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, XT's low point in its 52 week range is $31.4343 per share, with $39.71 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $37.09.
