Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XSLV

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: XSLV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.86, changing hands as low as $46.31 per share. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XSLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, XSLV's low point in its 52 week range is $40.62 per share, with $51.25 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $46.88.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »