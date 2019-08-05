Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XLNX

In trading on Monday, shares of Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $107.43, changing hands as low as $106.14 per share. Xilinx, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, XLNX's low point in its 52 week range is $68.76 per share, with $141.60 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $106.32.
