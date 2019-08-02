Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XBI

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (Symbol: XBI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.62, changing hands as low as $83.33 per share. SPDR S&P Biotech shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, XBI's low point in its 52 week range is $64.38 per share, with $100.70 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $84.05.
