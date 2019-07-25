Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WMB

In trading on Thursday, shares of Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.64, changing hands as low as $26.29 per share. Williams Cos Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WMB's low point in its 52 week range is $20.36 per share, with $32.22 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $26.36.
