Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WIRE

In trading on Thursday, shares of Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.24, changing hands as low as $53.83 per share. Encore Wire Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WIRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WIRE's low point in its 52 week range is $40.96 per share, with $61.68 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $54.02.
