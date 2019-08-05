Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WABC

In trading on Monday, shares of WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.22, changing hands as low as $60.45 per share. WestAmerica Bancorporation shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WABC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WABC's low point in its 52 week range is $52.05 per share, with $65.39 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $60.49.
