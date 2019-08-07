Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VOYA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.40, changing hands as low as $48.76 per share. Voya Financial Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOYA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VOYA's low point in its 52 week range is $36.66 per share, with $57.57 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $49.55.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »