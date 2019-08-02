Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VMW

In trading on Friday, shares of VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $168.67, changing hands as low as $163.62 per share. VMware Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VMW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VMW's low point in its 52 week range is $129.33 per share, with $206.799 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $163.91.
