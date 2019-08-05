Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VLUE

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.01, changing hands as low as $78.72 per share. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLUE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VLUE's low point in its 52 week range is $67.97 per share, with $89.71 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $78.59.
