Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VIOO

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $140.63, changing hands as low as $140.62 per share. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VIOO's low point in its 52 week range is $118.07 per share, with $165.03 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $140.79.
