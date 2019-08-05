Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VHT

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $169.39, changing hands as low as $167.95 per share. Vanguard Health Care shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VHT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VHT's low point in its 52 week range is $149.548 per share, with $181.916 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $167.88.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »