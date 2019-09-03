Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UBSI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of United Bankshares Inc (Symbol: UBSI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.17, changing hands as low as $35.73 per share. United Bankshares Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UBSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, UBSI's low point in its 52 week range is $29.16 per share, with $39.88 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $35.86.
