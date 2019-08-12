Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TSU

In trading on Monday, shares of TIM Participacoes S.A. (Symbol: TSU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.40, changing hands as low as $14.98 per share. TIM Participacoes S.A. shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TSU's low point in its 52 week range is $12.79 per share, with $17.68 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $15.10.
