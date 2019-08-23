Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TRMK

In trading on Friday, shares of Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.80, changing hands as low as $32.56 per share. Trustmark Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRMK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TRMK's low point in its 52 week range is $26.84 per share, with $36.635 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $32.68.
