Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TILT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the TILT ETF (Symbol: TILT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $112.21, changing hands as low as $112.14 per share. TILT shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TILT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TILT's low point in its 52 week range is $93.77 per share, with $121.42 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $112.27.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »