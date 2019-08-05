Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TEO

In trading on Monday, shares of Telecom Argentina SA (Symbol: TEO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.06, changing hands as low as $15.75 per share. Telecom Argentina SA shares are currently trading down about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TEO's low point in its 52 week range is $12.34 per share, with $20.48 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $15.96.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »