Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SYF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.34, changing hands as low as $31.26 per share. Synchrony Financial shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SYF's low point in its 52 week range is $21.775 per share, with $36.8665 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $31.40.
