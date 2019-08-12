Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SWK

In trading on Monday, shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $133.84, changing hands as low as $133.66 per share. Stanley Black & Decker Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SWK's low point in its 52 week range is $106.41 per share, with $155.22 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $134.15.
