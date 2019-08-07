Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SSYS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Stratasys, Ltd. (Symbol: SSYS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.67, changing hands as low as $23.57 per share. Stratasys, Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSYS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SSYS's low point in its 52 week range is $17.06 per share, with $30.60 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $24.17.
