Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPMD

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (Symbol: SPMD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.02, changing hands as low as $32.68 per share. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SPMD's low point in its 52 week range is $27.659 per share, with $37.08 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $32.65.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »