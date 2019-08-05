Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPLK

In trading on Monday, shares of Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $120.26, changing hands as low as $120.17 per share. Splunk Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SPLK's low point in its 52 week range is $83.69 per share, with $143.70 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $121.78.
