Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SOJA

In trading on Monday, shares of Southern Company (the) Series 2015a 6.25% Junior S (Symbol: SOJA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.96, changing hands as low as $25.88 per share. Southern Company (the) Series 2015a 6.25% Junior S shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SOJA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SOJA's low point in its 52 week range is $24.85 per share, with $26.73 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $25.92.
