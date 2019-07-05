Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SMAWF

In trading on Friday, shares of Siemens A G (Symbol: SMAWF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $114.56, changing hands as low as $113.80 per share. Siemens A G shares are currently trading off about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMAWF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SMAWF's low point in its 52 week range is $102.40 per share, with $141.57 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $113.80.
