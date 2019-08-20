Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SKX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.23, changing hands as low as $30.20 per share. Skechers USA Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SKX's low point in its 52 week range is $21.4458 per share, with $40.50 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $30.23.
