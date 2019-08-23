Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SJNK

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (Symbol: SJNK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.95, changing hands as low as $26.93 per share. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SJNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SJNK's low point in its 52 week range is $25.63 per share, with $27.60 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $26.94.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »