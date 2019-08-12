Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SF

In trading on Monday, shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.76, changing hands as low as $52.57 per share. Stifel Financial Corporation shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SF's low point in its 52 week range is $38.3888 per share, with $61.94 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $52.68.
