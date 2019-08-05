Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SDY

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (Symbol: SDY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $97.43, changing hands as low as $96.51 per share. SPDR S&P Dividend shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SDY's low point in its 52 week range is $84.28 per share, with $102.96 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $97.22.
