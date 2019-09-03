Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SBGI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.00, changing hands as low as $41.91 per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SBGI's low point in its 52 week range is $25.14 per share, with $66.57 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $42.41.
